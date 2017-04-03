Cardinal Health said to be close to b...

Cardinal Health said to be close to buying Medtronic unit for $6 billion

Cardinal Health shares are up 2 percent today following media reports late Wednesday that the Dublin-based maker and distributor of drugs and medical products is close to striking a $6 billion deal to buy the medical supply unit of Medtronic. Business headlines from Crain's Cleveland Business and other Ohio newspapers - delivered FREE to your inbox every morning.

