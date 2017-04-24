Bristol-Myers's cancer results reliev...

Bristol-Myers's cancer results relieve investors

Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Bristol-Myers Squibb's blockbuster cancer drug Opdivo held its ground against competing products in the first quarter, easing concerns about its future growth and potentially appeasing activists' investors who recently took stakes in the company. Opdivo's revenue totaled $1.13 billion during the period, the New-York based drugmaker said in a statement Thursday, surpassing analysts' estimates by more than $100 million.

