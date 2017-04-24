Bristol-Myers's cancer results relieve investors
Bristol-Myers Squibb's blockbuster cancer drug Opdivo held its ground against competing products in the first quarter, easing concerns about its future growth and potentially appeasing activists' investors who recently took stakes in the company. Opdivo's revenue totaled $1.13 billion during the period, the New-York based drugmaker said in a statement Thursday, surpassing analysts' estimates by more than $100 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Pharmaceuticals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John Rosemond: No one has proven ADHD is real
|Apr 6
|Humanspirit
|1
|Analytical forum
|Apr 5
|siva
|1
|Five ways Big Pharma owns your government
|Mar '17
|Fitts
|1
|The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around...
|Feb '17
|Suezanne
|2
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Suezanne
|3
|Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory
|Nov '16
|Sokol
|1
|EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
Find what you want!
Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC