Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Position Increased by Guggenheim Capital LLC
Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 941,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 85,611 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Pharmaceuticals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Five ways Big Pharma owns your government
|Mar '17
|Fitts
|1
|The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around...
|Feb '17
|Suezanne
|2
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Suezanne
|3
|Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory
|Nov '16
|Sokol
|1
|EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es...
|Oct '16
|TRUMPLING me
|2
|RPT-U.S. govt health plans spent over $1 bln on...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC