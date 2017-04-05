Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Given News Impact Rating of 0.24
News stories about Bristol-Myers Squibb have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research group, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pharmaceuticals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Analytical forum
|23 hr
|siva
|1
|Five ways Big Pharma owns your government
|Mar '17
|Fitts
|1
|The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around...
|Feb '17
|Suezanne
|2
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Suezanne
|3
|Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory
|Nov '16
|Sokol
|1
|EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|TRUMPLING me
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC