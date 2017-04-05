Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Given News...

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Given News Impact Rating of 0.24

10 hrs ago

News stories about Bristol-Myers Squibb have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research group, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources.

Chicago, IL

