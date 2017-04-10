Bosch presents freely scalable vertical flat pouch packaging machine
Whether it is coffee, sugar, toiletries or food supplements, nearly everything today can be packaged in small, convenient and easily portioned flat pouches. With the new Sigpack VPF , Bosch introduces the first freely scalable flat pouch machine to the market.
