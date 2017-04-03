BMJ Innovations releases first collaborative definition of patient...
AstraZeneca today announced that BMJ Innovations has published the first collaborative definition of patient centricity for the pharmaceutical industry. The definition was co-developed with patients and caregivers using research led by AstraZeneca and patient community advocates to ensure a deep understanding of patient needs and values.
