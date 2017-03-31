Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors,...

Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Colony NorthStar, Uniti Group, Qualcomm, ...

New York, NY, based Investment company Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors, LLC buys Colony NorthStar, Uniti Group, Qualcomm, Enzo Biochem, SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology, Kraton, Teekay, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Fly Leasing, sells NorthStar Realty Finance, Boeing Co, Corning, NorthStar Asset Management Group, Pitney Bowes during the 3-months ended 2017-03-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2017-03-31, Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors, LLC owns 98 stocks with a total value of $163 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

