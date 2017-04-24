Bayer Leads DAX Gainers After Strong Pharma Sales in First Quarter

Bayer AG shares rose to the top of the German leaderboard Thursday after reporting better-than-excepted first quarter earnings that were boosted by a near 20% advance in sales of the group's Xarelto stroke prevention treatment. The German drug and pesticides maker, which is in the midst of completing a $66 billion takeover of Monsanto , beat analysts' estimates reported adjusted operating profit of a 3.9 billion a 15% increase compared with last year and beating average estimate of a 3.6 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

