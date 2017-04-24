Bayer Leads DAX Gainers After Strong ...

Bayer Leads DAX Gainers After Strong Pharma Sales in First Quarter

Bayer AG shares rose to the top of the German leaderboard Thursday after reporting better-than-excepted first quarter earnings that were boosted by a near 20% advance in sales of the group's Xarelto stroke prevention treatment. The German drug and pesticides maker, which is in the midst of completing a $66 billion takeover of Monsanto , beat analysts' estimates reported adjusted operating profit of a 3.9 billion a 15% increase compared with last year and beating average estimate of a 3.6 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

