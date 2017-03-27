Anti-allergy medicine EpiPen recall expands to US
In this Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016, file photo, Mylan CEO Heather Bresch holds up EpiPens while testifying on Capitol Hill in Washington, before the House Oversight Committee hearing on EpiPen price increases.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pharmaceuticals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Five ways Big Pharma owns your government
|Mar '17
|Fitts
|1
|The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around...
|Feb '17
|Suezanne
|2
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Suezanne
|3
|Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory
|Nov '16
|Sokol
|1
|EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es...
|Oct '16
|TRUMPLING me
|2
|RPT-U.S. govt health plans spent over $1 bln on...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC