Achillion Presents Mixed Trial Results - " May Hep C "Awareness Month"

New Haven: Achillion Pharmaceuticals [Nasdaq: ACHN] presented data on its three drug combination to treat Hepatitis C, at The International Liver Congress in Amsterdam in late April, just a week before the national kick-off of Hep C Awareness Month. Achillion sold the marketing and developing rights to their Hepatitis C drugs in 2015 to Jansen Pharmaceuticals a division of Johnson and Johnson [NYSE: JNJ].

