Achillion Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in Phase 2 Study of...

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. today announced initiation of patient dosing in a Phase 2 open-label study of ACH-4471, Achillion's first orally-administered, small molecule factor D inhibitor, for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria . This proof of concept study will assess the efficacy, safety, and pharmacokinetics of ACH-4471 in untreated patients with PNH.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.