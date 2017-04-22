Achillion Announces Additional Phase 2 Results Including 100% SVR24...
Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced today the presentation of updated results from the ongoing phase 2 '604 Study' being conducted by Alios BioPharma Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies . These results were presented as an oral presentation during the European Association for the Study of the Liver 2017 International Liver Congress in Amsterdam.
