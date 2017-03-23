Word On Wall Street: Investors Focuse...

Word On Wall Street: Investors Focused On Mylan's Advair Generic, Not EpiPens

Investors are focused on a potential FDA decision on March 28 for their Advair generic - a key component to management's plans to achieving their guidance targets. Bears dislike the risk/reward profile and believe a decision on the Advair-generic could be delayed into 2018, thereby putting guidance at risk.

