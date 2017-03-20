Why Struggling Bristol-Myers Squibb C...

Why Struggling Bristol-Myers Squibb Could Take Out This Danish Biotech in Major ???500M Deal

Galecto Biotech has presented positive data from a Phase II study with its pulmonary fibrosis candidate, giving BMS the option of take over the biotech. In 2014, Denmark's Galecto Biotech has signed an option agreement with US-based pharma Bristol-Myers Squibb for its lead asset TD139, which is under development for the treatment of pulmonary fibrosis.

