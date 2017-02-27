UPDATE 1-Generic drugmaker Mylan's profit benefits from Meda buy
EpiPen auto-injection epinephrine pens manufactured by Mylan NV pharmaceutical company for use by severe allergy sufferers are seen in Washington, U.S. August 24, 2016. ) reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue on Wednesday, helped by strong demand for drugs it acquired through its purchase of Sweden's Meda last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Pharmaceuticals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around...
|Feb 25
|Suezanne
|2
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to...
|Feb 25
|Suezanne
|3
|Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory
|Nov '16
|Sokol
|1
|EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es...
|Oct '16
|TRUMPLING me
|2
|RPT-U.S. govt health plans spent over $1 bln on...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Senator Praises - Generous' Daughter Who Raised...
|Sep '16
|coyote505
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC