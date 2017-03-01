Twenty U.S. states join generic drug price-fixing lawsuit

California, Illinois and 18 more states have joined a lawsuit filed last year alleging that six companies, including Mylan NV and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, conspired to push up prices of two generic drugs, the Connecticut attorney general's office said on Wednesday. Connecticut, which leads the group, and 19 other states filed the original lawsuit on Dec. 15. It added the additional states in filing an amended complaint which also added violations of state antitrust laws, the Connecticut attorney general's office said in a statement.

