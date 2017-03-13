Trump's pick for Food & Drug Administration garners mixed reactions
President Donald J. Trump's pick to lead the Food & Drug Administration, Scott Gottlieb, wants to get new drugs, including low-cost generics, on the market faster. A physician with leadership experience at FDA, Gottlieb is a favorite of the pharmaceutical industry.
