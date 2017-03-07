Trump tweet on drug prices sends pharma stocks lower
Trump tweet on drug prices sends pharma stocks lower Pharmaceutical company stocks fell Tuesday after President Trump tweeted an updated vow to lower drug costs for Americans. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2naH1D5 The organization Patients for Affordable Drugs launched a campaign to share the stories of Americans who struggle to cover the cost of their prescriptions and who are hoping to find a solution to lower drug prices.
