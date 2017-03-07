Trump tweet on drug prices sends pharma stocks down President renews his vow to reduce costs through new competition Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2naH1D5 The organization Patients for Affordable Drugs launched a campaign to share the stories of Americans who struggle to cover the cost of their prescriptions and who are hoping to find a solution to lower drug prices. File photo taken in 2016 shows a pharmacist holding a package of EpiPens epinephrine auto-injector, a Mylan product, in Sacramento, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.