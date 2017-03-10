Trump selects Scott Gottlieb, a physician with deep drug-industry ties, to run the FDA
The Food and Drug Administration has been criticized by some for being too slow in approving drugs and by others for being too fast. Will a new commissioner find the right balance? President Trump is expected to pick Scott Gottlieb, a staunchly conservative physician and businessman with deep ties to the pharmaceutical industry, to be commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, a source familiar with the nomination said Friday.
