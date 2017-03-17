Trump picks Conn. doctor to head the FDA
In this June 11, 2009 file photo, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, left, is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington. A White House official says President Donald Trump is choosing Gottlieb, a conservative doctor-turned-pundit with deep ties to Wall Street and the pharmaceutical industry to lead the powerful Food and Drug Administration.
