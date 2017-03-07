Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $5,898,000 Position in Cardinal Health Inc
Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health Inc by 679.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,955 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 71,440 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Pharmaceuticals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Five ways Big Pharma owns your government
|Mar 1
|Fitts
|1
|The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around...
|Feb 25
|Suezanne
|2
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to...
|Feb 25
|Suezanne
|3
|Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory
|Nov '16
|Sokol
|1
|EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es...
|Oct '16
|TRUMPLING me
|2
|RPT-U.S. govt health plans spent over $1 bln on...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC