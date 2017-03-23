Teva to Cut as Many as 6,000 Jobs, Ca...

Teva to Cut as Many as 6,000 Jobs, Calcalist Newspaper Reports

Read more: Bloomberg

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. plans to cut as many as 6,000 jobs, or about 11 percent of its global workforce, the daily Israeli newspaper Calcalist reported. looking to eliminate between 5,000 and 6,000 positions over the next few years, Calcalist reported on Thursday, without saying how it got the information.

