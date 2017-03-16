Teva Announces Launch of Authorized Generic of Minastrin 24 Fe...
Teva Announces Launch of Authorized Generic of Minastrin 24 Fe in the United States Teva Announces Launch of Authorized Generic of Minastrin 24 Fe in the United States Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. today announced the launch of the Authorized Generic of Minastrin 24 Fe1 1 mg/20 mcg in the U.S. The Authorized Generic of Minastrin 24 Fe is an estrogen/progestin combined oral contraceptive indicated for use by women to prevent pregnancy. This Authorized Generic of Minastrin 24 Fe adds to Teva's existing portfolio of more than 50 oral contraceptives.
