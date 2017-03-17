Telit revenues climb as it shifts att...

Telit revenues climb as it shifts attention to Internet of Things

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Live Charts

Internet of Things-focussed technology company Telit Communications published its results for the year to 31 December 2016 on Monday, with revenues up 11.0% to $370.3m. The AIM-traded firm said IoT services revenues were up 36.5% to $35.1m as the group increasingly focuses on those services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Charts.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pharmaceuticals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Five ways Big Pharma owns your government Mar 1 Fitts 1
News The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around... Feb 25 Suezanne 2
News Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... Feb 25 Suezanne 3
Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory Nov '16 Sokol 1
News EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp... Oct '16 Le Jimbo 4
News America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es... Oct '16 TRUMPLING me 2
News RPT-U.S. govt health plans spent over $1 bln on... Oct '16 Le Jimbo 2
See all Pharmaceuticals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,359 • Total comments across all topics: 279,522,892

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC