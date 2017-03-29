Takeda's Dengue Vaccine Candidate Elicited Broad Immune Responses in...

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [ TSE: 4502 ], today announced that data from a 6-month interim analysis* of the ongoing DEN-204 trial of its live-attenuated tetravalent dengue vaccine candidate, TAK-003 , have been published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases .1 The trial investigated the safety and immunogenicity of TAK-003 in 1,794 participants ages two through 17 living in dengue-endemic areas . At the time of the analysis, participants had either received one dose of TAK-003, two doses of TAK-003 administered three months apart, or a placebo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Information Technology.