Systech Participates in Exclusive Sem...

Systech Participates in Exclusive Seminar Series Organized by U.S. Consulates in India

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Customer Interaction Solutions

Topics Include Risk Mitigation in the Indian Pharmaceutical Industry, the Criticality of Protecting U.S. Exports and Fighting Counterfeits in the Supply Chain /PRNewswire/ -- Systech International, a global technology solutions leader and innovator in serialization for the pharmaceutical industry, recently participated in a series of seminars organized by the United States Department of Commerce and the Consulate Generals of . The Single Company Promotion seminar program created by the Commerce Department showcases and advances the best technologies developed in to Indian executives from a variety of industries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pharmaceuticals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Five ways Big Pharma owns your government Mar 1 Fitts 1
News The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around... Feb 25 Suezanne 2
News Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... (Sep '16) Feb 25 Suezanne 3
Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory Nov '16 Sokol 1
News EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp... Oct '16 Le Jimbo 4
News America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es... Oct '16 TRUMPLING me 2
News RPT-U.S. govt health plans spent over $1 bln on... Oct '16 Le Jimbo 2
See all Pharmaceuticals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,362 • Total comments across all topics: 279,774,959

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC