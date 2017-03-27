Signature ISPE Conference Seeks to Sh...

Signature ISPE Conference Seeks to Shape Dialogue on...

ISPE announced its fifth annual ISPE/FDA/PQRI Quality Manufacturing Conference , taking place 5 - 7 June in Arlington, Virginia USA. This signature event features a series of concurrent workshops designed to facilitate open dialogue between pharmaceutical industry and regulators to achieve greater alignment on critical quality issues.

