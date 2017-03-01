Sector Gamma As Buys Shire PLC, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Sells Biogen, ...

Oslo, Q8, based Investment company Sector Gamma As buys Shire PLC, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Impax Laboratories, sells Biogen, Exelixis, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sector Gamma As. As of 2016-12-31, Sector Gamma As owns 26 stocks with a total value of $532 million.

