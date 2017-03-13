Sanders slams big pharma for pumping 780 million opioid pills into West Virginia 'Trump country'

In a town hall televised by MSNBC last night, Sen. Bernie Sanders called out the pharmaceutical industry for pumping addictive opioids into small, rural towns-parts of the country already devastated by disappearing jobs and crumbling infrastructure. "I've got to tell you, I'm not a great fan of the pharmaceutical industry in general," Sanders said , according to the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.