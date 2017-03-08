Robert Osborne Honored With 48-Hour S...

Robert Osborne Honored With 48-Hour Special

Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Turner Classic Movies has announced that it will remember its longtime host Robert Osborne , who passed away Monday at age 84, with a 48-hour programming tribute airing all day March 18 and 19. Paying tribute to Osborne on Monday , actress Marlee Matlin wrote: "Pure class and one of the first people in Hollywood who supported my breaking barriers". A statement from Jennifer Dorian, general manager of Turner Classic Movies said, "All of us at Turner Classic Movies are deeply saddened by the death of Robert Osborne".

