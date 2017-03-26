Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to Lead Vaccine Safety Rally

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will deliver the keynote address March 31 at the Revolution for Truth rally in Washington, D.C., organized by the Vaccination Injury Awareness League to call for more transparency in the research and government approval process of an ever-expanding schedule of vaccines. Kennedy has said that he is "pro-vaccine," but he believes more research should be done to investigate potential health risks and is critical of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's handling of the issue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.