Recro Pharma Appoints Bryan Reasons to Its Board of Directors

Recro Pharma, Inc. , a revenue generating specialty pharmaceutical company focused on products for hospital and other acute care settings, today announced the appointment of Bryan Reasons to the Company's Board of Directors. Mr. Reasons, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Impax Laboratories, brings over 20 years of financial leadership experience to Recro's Board.

