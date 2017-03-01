Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL, regulatory filings
Pharmaceuticals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Five ways Big Pharma owns your government
|21 hr
|Fitts
|1
|The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around...
|Feb 25
|Suezanne
|2
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to...
|Feb 25
|Suezanne
|3
|Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory
|Nov '16
|Sokol
|1
|EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es...
|Oct '16
|TRUMPLING me
|2
|RPT-U.S. govt health plans spent over $1 bln on...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|2
