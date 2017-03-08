Politicians Question EpiPen Competitor's High Pricetag
It looks like Mylan isn't the only autoinjector maker to be hit with questions from Congress on high drug prices. Sen. Chuck Grassley, a Republican from Iowa, sent a letter to Kaleo Pharma executives questioning the high price tag on its epinephrine autoinjector, which is used to treat severe food allergies and anaphylaxis.
