Numeric Investors LLC Has $324,000 Position in Cardinal Health Inc

Numeric Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of Cardinal Health Inc by 93.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The fund owned 4,500 shares of the company's stock after selling 66,000 shares during the period.

