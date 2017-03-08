Next 25 Articles

As conversations swirl on Capitol Hill and across the nation regarding the repeal of Obamacare and Medicaid reform, I would like to describe Maine's success in reducing Medicaid enrollment by 24 percent in the last five years and why our experience is relevant to the ongoing debate. As we've reduced enrollment by 24 percent, we've contained spending to an average 2 percent rate of growth compared to the national average of 6 percent.

