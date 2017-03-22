New Format Highlights 2017 ISPE/FDA/P...

New Format Highlights 2017 ISPE/FDA/PQRI Quality Manufacturing Conference

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Pharmaceutical Engineering

The 2017 Quality Manufacturing Conference offers a new and exciting format where participants will be able to interact directly with pharmaceutical industry and regulatory leaders in a four-series workshop rotation. The unique workshop topics were chosen as a joint effort between the FDA and pharmaceutical industry leaders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pharmaceutical Engineering.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pharmaceuticals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Five ways Big Pharma owns your government Mar 1 Fitts 1
News The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around... Feb 25 Suezanne 2
News Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... (Sep '16) Feb 25 Suezanne 3
Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory Nov '16 Sokol 1
News EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp... Oct '16 Le Jimbo 4
News America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es... Oct '16 TRUMPLING me 2
News RPT-U.S. govt health plans spent over $1 bln on... Oct '16 Le Jimbo 2
See all Pharmaceuticals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,010 • Total comments across all topics: 279,759,628

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC