Never Say Never: Why Taking Out Bristol-Myers Squibb Could Boost Pfizer's Value by $5 Billion
No. 2 drugmaker Pfizer could boost its value by $5 billion in a takeover of Bristol-Myers Squibb , an analyst said Monday, acknowledging Bristol-specific and macro uncertainties limit the likelihood. Still, it's been a common question "given some of the challenges Bristol-Myers Squibb is facing and the activist involvement in the name," Credit Suisse analyst Vamil Divan says.
Pharmaceuticals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Five ways Big Pharma owns your government
|Mar 1
|Fitts
|1
|The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around...
|Feb 25
|Suezanne
|2
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... (Sep '16)
|Feb 25
|Suezanne
|3
|Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory
|Nov '16
|Sokol
|1
|EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es...
|Oct '16
|TRUMPLING me
|2
|RPT-U.S. govt health plans spent over $1 bln on...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|2
