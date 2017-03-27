Never Say Never: Why Taking Out Bristol-Myers Squibb Could Boost Pfizer's Value by $5 Billion

No. 2 drugmaker Pfizer could boost its value by $5 billion in a takeover of Bristol-Myers Squibb , an analyst said Monday, acknowledging Bristol-specific and macro uncertainties limit the likelihood. Still, it's been a common question "given some of the challenges Bristol-Myers Squibb is facing and the activist involvement in the name," Credit Suisse analyst Vamil Divan says.

