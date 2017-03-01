Navidea Completes Sale of North Ameri...

Navidea Completes Sale of North American Rights of Lymphoseek to Cardinal Health

Navidea received approximately $83 million at closing, and will have the opportunity to earn up to $227 million of contingent consideration based on certain milestones through 2026, with $17.1 million of that amount guaranteed over the next three years. Cardinal Health will license a portion of the acquired intellectual property back to Navidea to allow Navidea to develop and sell new immunodiagnostic and immunotherapeutic products for specific purposes in North America, and to continue to produce and sell Lymphoseek, mostly under a different brand name, outside of North America.

