Navidea closes Lymphoseek sale to Cardinal Health; lender CRG accepts loan payment, drops liens

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on Friday closed the sale of North American rights to its first approved drug to Cardinal Health Inc. for $83 million cash 70 percent of which goes to fend off a lender trying for the past year to seize its bank accounts. Business headlines from Crain's Cleveland Business and other Ohio newspapers - delivered FREE to your inbox every morning.

