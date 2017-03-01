Mylan's stock soars 7% premarket after upbeat Q4 profit and sales
Net earnings rose to $417.5 million, or 78 cents a share, from $194.6 million, or 38 cents a share, in the same period a year ago. Excluding non-recurring items, such as one-time tax adjustments and litigation settlements, adjusted earnings per share came to $1.57, above the FactSet consensus of $1.42.
