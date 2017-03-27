Mylan

Mylan

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: US Food and Drug Administration

Mylan N.V. today announced that Meridian Medical Technologies, a Pfizer company and Mylan's manufacturing partner for EpiPen Auto-Injector, has expanded a voluntary recall of select lots of EpiPen and EpiPen Jr Auto-Injectors to now include additional lots distributed in the U.S. and other markets in consultation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration . This recall is being conducted as a result of the receipt of two previously disclosed reports outside of the U.S. of failure to activate the device due to a potential defect in a supplier component.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US Food and Drug Administration.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pharmaceuticals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Five ways Big Pharma owns your government Mar 1 Fitts 1
News The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around... Feb '17 Suezanne 2
News Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... (Sep '16) Feb '17 Suezanne 3
Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory Nov '16 Sokol 1
News EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp... Oct '16 Le Jimbo 4
News America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es... Oct '16 TRUMPLING me 2
News RPT-U.S. govt health plans spent over $1 bln on... Oct '16 Le Jimbo 2
See all Pharmaceuticals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,209 • Total comments across all topics: 279,962,327

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC