Mylan N.V. today announced that Meridian Medical Technologies, a Pfizer company and Mylan's manufacturing partner for EpiPen Auto-Injector, has expanded a voluntary recall of select lots of EpiPen and EpiPen Jr Auto-Injectors to now include additional lots distributed in the U.S. and other markets in consultation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration . This recall is being conducted as a result of the receipt of two previously disclosed reports outside of the U.S. of failure to activate the device due to a potential defect in a supplier component.

