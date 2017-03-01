Mylan Stock Spikes on Earnings Beat

Mylan shares were up 7.5% to $45 in premarket trading Wednesday after the company reported fourth quarter adjusted earnings of $1.57 per share vs. analysts' expectations of $1.42 per share. Let's recognize that some moves are simply related to bonds, which are in the grips of a bizarre developed-world shortage.

