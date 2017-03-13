Mylan Settles With Genentech Over Pat...

Mylan Settles With Genentech Over Patents for Breast Cancer Drug

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: TheStreet.com

Pharmaceutical company Mylan said Monday it has settled with Genentech Inc. and F. Hoffmann-La Roche over patents for Herceptin, its brand name for trastuzumab, a treatment for certain HER2-positive breast cancers. The settlement provides Mylan with global licenses for its trastuzumab product.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pharmaceuticals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Five ways Big Pharma owns your government Mar 1 Fitts 1
News The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around... Feb 25 Suezanne 2
News Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... Feb 25 Suezanne 3
Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory Nov '16 Sokol 1
News EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp... Oct '16 Le Jimbo 4
News America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es... Oct '16 TRUMPLING me 2
News RPT-U.S. govt health plans spent over $1 bln on... Oct '16 Le Jimbo 2
See all Pharmaceuticals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Ireland
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,198 • Total comments across all topics: 279,546,337

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC