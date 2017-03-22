Mylan recalls thousands of EpiPens over defect
Mylan Pharmaceuticals is recalling thousands of EpiPen anti-allergy injectors in overseas markets over concerns that a defective part could cause them to malfunction. The drugmaker said Tuesday that its Australian subsidiary, AlphaPharm, has recalled four EpiPen batches, totaling 80,000 devices, after receiving two reports of the injectors failing to work properly.
