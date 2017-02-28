Mylan (MYL) Short Interest Update

Mylan (MYL) Short Interest Update

Mylan was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,681,893 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the January 31st total of 20,441,716 shares.

