Mylan (MYL) Receives Average Rating of "Buy" from Analysts
Mylan has earned a consensus rating of "Buy" from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Add your comments below
Pharmaceuticals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Five ways Big Pharma owns your government
|Mar 1
|Fitts
|1
|The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around...
|Feb 25
|Suezanne
|2
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to...
|Feb 25
|Suezanne
|3
|Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory
|Nov '16
|Sokol
|1
|EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es...
|Oct '16
|TRUMPLING me
|2
|RPT-U.S. govt health plans spent over $1 bln on...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC