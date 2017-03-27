Mylan Hires Former SEC Commissioner for Chief Legal Officer Position
Mylan's hire of former Securities and Exchange Commissioner Daniel Gallagher as its new chief legal officer may signal that the company is buckling down for fights over its corporate governance woes. Mylan announced March 28 that Gallagher will be joining the company as its chief legal officer on April 17. Mylan did not previously have someone in this role.
