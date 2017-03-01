Mylan and Biocon on go to sell Herceptin biosimilar in India
Mylan NV and collaboration partner Biocon have finally surmounted Roche's legal challenges in India that have delayed their market introduction of a biosimilar to breast cancer med Herceptin . Their offering was OK'd three years ago but Roche sued claiming that India's drug regulator approved it before it had adopted formal guidelines for how biosimilars would be approved.
